United in hope and prayer at annual Daffodil Day service in Kilkenny

Fr Willie Purcell and Fr Roderick Whearty led the annual prayer service for Daffodil Day.

This year due to the restrictions and regulations of Covid-19 the service was held online from St Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny.

“We have all been affected by cancer through a relative, friend, acquaintance, or perhaps even personally,” said Fr Purcell.

“Even though this year we cannot meet in person for our prayer service we will still be united in our prayer for one another asking God for strength, healing, comfort, and hope in the face of cancer.”