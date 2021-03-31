Kilkenny school seeks to demolish existing buildings and build new 24-classroom

A local school has submitted a planning application for a substantial redevelopment, which would involve a gradual demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a brand new 24-classroom building.

The Board of Management of St Canices Co-Educational National School has sought permission for the phased demolition of the existing school and associated outbuildings and the construction of a new two-storey 24-classroom school building with a total floor area of 4,334 sqm and incorporating a general purpose hall, a single storey special needs unit, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation.

The building will also include photovoltaic panels on roof to rear.

Works to the new school ground will consist of the provision of senior and junior ball courts, play areas, sensory play shed and garden and associated hard and soft landscaping throughout. The development will also include new vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements to incorporate new entrances, gates and boundary treatments on the Granges Road.

It would also include the relocation of existing pedestrian access gate on northern boundary, internal drop-off and pick-up areas for both cars and buses, a shared footpath and cycle lane, the provision of 40 car parking spaces (including two disabled parking spaces), 50 bicycle stands and the retention of access to the existing community hall to the rear of the school via new pedestrian and vehicular accesses on the site's eastern boundary.

To allow for the phased construction of the new school, permission is also sought for temporary school accommodation, 910 sqm in area, a temporary construction access from the Freshford Road and all other associated drainage, site and development works, including the reinstatement of the existing pedestrian access from Freshford Road upon completion of construction.

A decision on the planning application is due in early May.