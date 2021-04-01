Kilkenny councillor welcomes funding allocation of €120,000 for Cootes Lane

A local councillor has welcomed funding for the Cootes Lane area of the city which includes the reinstatement of a footbridge ove the River Bregagh.

"This is a fantastic project for those of us who enjoy walking, cycling and our natural and built heritage" enthuses Maria. The project will include the reinstatement of a foot bridge over the Bregagh River or the Beodic as it is known locally, said Cllr Dollard.

"This investment in Cootes Lane follows on from the significant involvement of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful and will see Cootes Lane become a heritage outdoor amenity area and outdoor classroom for the children in the nearby schools."

The project is funded as part of an allocation awarded to Kilkenny County Council under Minister Eamon Ryan's Active Travel programme.

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful's Maura Brennan and the newly crowned Kilkenny Biodiversity Champion 2021, Pat Boyd, have installed Acorn Boxes along the lane.

"As we eagerly await the appearance of the saplings later this spring, I was interested to learn from mid 1800s Ordnance Survey maps that Cootes Lane was home to two orchards and a plant nursery at that time," she added.

Cllr Dollard is enthusiastic about this year's Tidy Towns Competition which focuses on nature and biodiversity.

"I think we are slowly remembering that nature's insects, birds and wild mammals are part of life's rich pageant and that we must be willing to share space with nature. This is how we see the beauty all around us."

"The work that KKB are engaged in this year and their plans for a 'Pollinator Path' along Cootes Lane will compliment the great work of Kilkenny County Council and enhance the area for many years to come. I look forward to walking that path very soon."