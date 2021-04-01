Kilkenny student receives memorial scholarship award at virtual ceremony in DCU

Kilkenny student Kate Minogue was presented with a Memorial Scholarship award by DCU at a virtual ceremony recently, where 22 students received awards named in honour of 14 individuals who have played a key role in the life of Dublin City University and in Irish society.

Kate Minogue, a former student of Presentation Secondary School and a current MSc in Digital Marketing student at DCU, was presented with the John Thompson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honours the memory of John Thompson, former Chief Executive of Associated Newspapers Ireland and Managing Director of The Star. The Master’s level scholarship aims to foster the connection between journalism and marketing.

“This year we have awarded scholarships to 22 students whose talent and dedication are a tribute to those remembered through memorial scholarships at DCU,” said Joe Quinsey, CEO of DCU Educational Trust.

SHONE BRIGHTLY

“John Thompson shone brightly in his own life and made a significant mark on society, so it is fitting that his legacy will be honoured and live on in a bright and gifted scholarship recipient like Kate Mingoue.”

The 22 scholarship recipients were selected based on their talent and dedication but also according to specific criteria set by scholarship donors.

Sixteen scholarships were presented to undergraduate students supported by DCU’s Access Programme which makes third level education accessible to students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds and provides financial, academic and personal supports to help students succeed in their studies.

A further six scholarships were awarded to support students engaged in postgraduate research or study in fields as diverse as Law, Biotechnology, Marketing, Journalism, Music and Sport.