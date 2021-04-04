Kilkenny councillor welcomes funding for developing outdoor dining capacity

A Green Party councillor has welcomed Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD’s announcement of a new €17million Scheme for developing outdoor dining capacity nationwide.

The Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme comprises two parts and will be delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and local authorities across the country and was announced earlier this week.

Cllr Maria Dollard says sees opportunities for individual businesses in Kilkenny to avail of funding under Part One of the Scheme:

“ I see huge potential for Kilkenny to gain from this funding and I encourage businesses to get involved in Part One. People need to reconnect with each other and we all know that outdoors is the safest space. They are also most accessible. Other European cities have done really well in developing an outdoor eating culture – why not Kilkenny, especially as we come into the summer,”

Funding allocated under Part Two will enable local authorities to develop permanent outdoor public dining spaces in towns and urban centres, similar to those that exist in various European cities.

“I would love to hear from people in Kilkenny about their vision of how this funding could be used” she added.

The scheme opens for initial applications on April 12.