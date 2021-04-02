Kilkenny Library encourages families to 'Spring into Storytime' this April

Public libraries’ annual Spring into Storytime programme launched on April 1 and promises to bring the magic of Storytime to homes across the country.

This year, Spring into Storytime is moving online again and Kilkenny County Council Library Service will organise virtual events and activities, all based around reading and listening to stories, which families can enjoy at home.

The programme provides an ideal opportunity for children to take time to enjoy a variety of stories through online storytimes by library staff and authors and experience reading as an activity which is fun, entertaining and allows families to share this happy time together.

Reading with children and access to books has many important long-term benefits. Children who develop an interest in stories and reading have been found to have greater self-esteem and well-being, greater creativity and imagination, better social and health outcomes, and an overall better quality of life as they get older. The Spring into Storytime initiative is a creative way in which children’s literacy skills can be developed.

With a host of events, from both Staff and Author storytimes, crafts, to Yoga Storytelling and cookery, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

To take part in Spring Into Storytime, visit our website at kilkennylibrary.ie or follow our social media channels @kilkennylibrary. You can also visit www.librariesireland.ie where online storytimes from library staff all over Ireland will be uploaded.