Trócaire urges Kilkenny supporters to return donations as Covid restrictions could hamper fundraising campaign

Trócaire is calling on supporters in Kilkenny to return donations from their Trócaire boxes, warning that a decline in donations to its Lenten Appeal would put many of its life-saving programmes at risk.

The charity’s biggest fundraising campaign, which finishes this weekend (Easter Sunday), has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many supporters unable to access their Trócaire boxes through the usual channels due to ongoing restrictions.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “Unless our generous supporters in Co. Kilkenny return their boxes or donate online this year, we won’t be able to provide life-saving support to almost 3 million people who rely on our work overseas each year.”

“We are asking our supporters in Co. Kilkenny to ‘make your Trócaire box count’. Please count or estimate what is in your box and donate the equivalent amount online, over the phone or via post. Many parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their box within the public health guidelines.

“Trócaire’s campaign this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars, such as those affecting places such as South Sudan and Somalia. Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves.”

How to return your Trócaire box donation.

Simply count or estimate what is in your box and donate now in one of these four easy ways:

- Online at trocaire.org

- Over the phone at 1850 408 408 (ROI) or 0800 912 1200 (NI)

- By post to Trócaire, Freepost, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (ROI) or Trócaire, 50 King Street, Belfast, BT1 6AD (NI)

- Check with your local parish if it is possible to arrange a safe drop-off.