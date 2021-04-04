Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre calls for respect as stage and canopy damaged

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has urged people to be respectful and ensure appropriate supervision in the area after anti-social behaviour resulted in 'costly' damage to the canopy and stage.

In a post on social media, the Amphitheatre committee said it had watched CCTV footage and noticed antisocial behaviour happening. It called on those responsible for the damage to stop.

"It is not only going to be costly but it's not safe for children and teenagers to be doing this," the committee said.

"We can clearly see faces and if needed we will have to prosecute if there is a lot of damage done. Our stage has also been damaged. Please keep your children and teenagers supervised and know where they are."

"Don't damage what we as a community have spent many years building up for everyone to enjoy."