Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre closed after damage caused by anti-social behaviour

Damage has been caused to the the canopy and stage of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre by youths engaged in anti-social behaviour.

The committee posted on social media and appealed to parents in the locality to supervise their children and also pointed out that youths gathering at the venue were in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

"Having watched our CCTV footage we have noticed antisocial behaviour happening in our amphitheatre!!

"Teenagers have been climbing the canopy and using hurls to damage it. It is not only going to be costly but it's not safe for children and teenagers to be doing this. We can clearly see faces and if needed we will have to prosecute if there is a lot of damage done. Our stage has also been damaged.

"Please keep your children and teenagers supervised and know where they are.

Don't Damage what we as a community have spent many years building up for everyone to enjoy," they said.