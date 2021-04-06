UPMC and RCSI establish concussion fellowship in honour of Dan Rooney

UPMC and the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences have partnered to establish a concussion fellowship in honour of the late US Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney.

Rooney, who died in 2017, was famous in his native United States as the owner of the American football team the Pittsburgh Steelers and in Ireland as a philanthropist, supporter of Irish cultural, educational and charitable causes, and, late in life, as US ambassador from 2009-2012 under President Obama.

“UPMC is delighted to partner with the RCSI to establish a concussion fellowship in memory of Dan Rooney, whose love of sports and Ireland was legendary. This position will help to ensure the continued growth of high-quality, evidence-based concussion care in Ireland,” said Michael 'Micky' Collins, PhD, director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and an internationally renowned expert in sports-related concussion.

The fellowship will begin on September 1, 2021, and last for two years. For the first six months, the fellow will work at the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to develop baseline clinical knowledge of concussions and their evaluation, and study clinical research methods. After returning to Ireland, the fellow will work with Dr Helen French and Louise Keating in the RCSI School of Physiotherapy and across the UPMC Concussion Network in Ireland to develop and implement a sports-related concussion research programme.

“RCSI is proud to partner with UPMC, a world leader in the field of concussion, in order to establish this fellowship," Professor Suzanne McDonough, Head of School of Physiotherapy, RCSI.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for a qualified candidate to develop the skills needed to change how concussion is managed in Ireland. This fellowship will bring significant expertise to Ireland that will see the development and implementation of a sport-related concussion research programme."

Interested candidates are invited to visit www.upmc.ie for more information or to apply online. The closing date for applications is Monday, May 24, 2021 at 5pm.