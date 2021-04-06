'Tireless work' of local authorities to be recognised at Excellence in Local Government Awards

Chambers Ireland has today launched the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2021 and is inviting applications from all 31 local authorities to showcase their best work over the last year across 16 categories.

Hosted in partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the 18th edition of the awards will shine a light on achievements of local government in supporting communities, towns and cities through the pandemic.

“While the national government has been front and centre in directing the response to Covid-19, local authorities across Ireland have been working hard in the background to respond to the changing behaviour of the public as so many people spend their time closer to home,” says Ian Talbot, Chambers Ireland Chief Executive.

“This response has required agile thinking and innovative practice, qualities that have helped to deliver impressive projects and raised the bar to provide accessible amenities and infrastructure. Because our world has become much smaller over the past 12 months, the value of our communities and shared spaces has never been more essential.

“While people give these places life, and businesses help them grow, it is our local authorities that set the foundations for everything to work together."

In addition to the individual categories, the awards will also bestow its flagship award for Local Authority of the Year.

DEADLINE

The deadline for submissions to the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2021 is Friday, May 7. Applications can be made through an online portal here. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, November 18.