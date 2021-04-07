‘Health Check’ online sessions for six Kilkenny towns and villages start this week

A series of dedicated online information events to discuss town ‘Health Checks’ with a number of different local communities is under way this week.

The consultations are with a view to informing new town plans for six towns and villages - Castlecomer, Urlingford, Johnstown, Goresbridge, Thomastown, and Mullinavat. The Health Check will also seek to establish town teams in each location to shape and take forward these plans. People are invited to have a say in shaping their areas’ future.

In light of current restrictions, the sessions are taking place digitally, via Zoom. The first event took place last night, for Thomastown, with another - for Castlecomer - scheduled for this evening (Wednesday) from 6 to 7pm.

Further events will follow for Johnstown (Thursday), Urlingford (Friday), Mullinavat (Monday, April 12) and Goresbridge (Tuesday, April 13) all between 6 and 7pm. To register, visit www.mykilkennytown.ie.

Kilkenny County Council has commissioned expert planning consultants, Turley, to undertake the Health Checks. Members of the public can contact the project team by emailing Kilkenny@turleyplanning.ie or calling the Freephone consultation hotline: 1800-010101.