Kilkenny man is expert witness at Derek Chauvin murder trial in US

Dr Martin Tobin is a pulmonologist originally from Woodsgift/Tullaroan

A Kilkenny man was a key expert witness today at the high-profile Derek Chauvin murder trial in the USA.

Readers who are following the trial were quick to notice that the first witness called by prosecutors today was a Dr Martin Tobin.

Dr Tobin is a native of Woodsgift/Tullaroan, and the brother of the late Fr Eamonn Tobin (Orlando). He is a graduate of UCD, and treats patients in a Chicago hospital’s intensive care unit.

Mr Chauvin is on trial for the killing of George Floyd, who died during the arrest in May 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

Dr Tobin testified that Mr Floyd's breathing was too shallow to take in enough oxygen while he was pinned facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back . The highly-regarded scholar is the author what is considered 'the Bible of mechanical ventilation', according to medical journal Lancet.