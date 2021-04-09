Proud day as Kilkenny officers commissioned in 96th Cadet Class ceremony

Members of the 96th Cadet Class were commissioned on Thursday, March 25 at a special ceremony.

It followed an enjoyable and challenging 16 months, with the 74 new officers now looking forward to progressing in their future careers. Among those commissioned were a number of people from Kilkenny City and county.

Pictured (from left:) 2 Lt Maire Beth Kirby (Piltown), 2 Lt Sam Smyth (Kilkenny City), 2 Lt Jamie Malone (Kilkenny City), Maj Gen Anthony McKenna DCOS Ops, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM Chief of Staff, Major General Seán Clancy DCOS Support, 2 Lt Amy Delaney (Kilkenny City), 2 Lt Conor Heary (Kilkenny City)

Congratulations to the 96th Cadet Class!