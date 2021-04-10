Kilkenny Tourism 'ramps it up' for millennial staycationers

Kilkenny Tourism is getting set to welcome ‘millennials’ across the country to visit the county this summer when it is safe to travel again.

The tourism body is set on attracting ‘twenty-somethings’ with a range of outdoor advsenture attractions and hospitality options, tailored to offer them the ultimate staycation this ummer.

Highlights include:

Hit the water in Graignamanagh

The small town of Graignamanagh is a mecca for water sports. From kayaking or riding the rapids by canoe, Pure Adventure or Go with the Flow both offer the ultimate water experience - the most popular being the Graignamanagh Loop which takes in some stunning flatwater sections through the wooded Barrow valley.

Grab a panoramic view of Kilkenny & climb Brandon Hill

Take in a 360 degree panoramic view of Kilkenny with a climb on Brandon Hill, when walkers reach the top of this 500m walk they will be rewarded with breath-taking views, so be camera ready for this one!

Experience the thrill of Kiltorcan Raceway

If the ‘need for speed’ is on your thrill-list, then check out Kiltorcan Raceway which will send car racing enthusiasts to new levels with their high speed go-kart circuits.

Zip line & climb the high ropes at Castlecomer

For those who want to experience dizzy heights, then check out Ireland’s longest zip line and climb the high ropes at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Test your hurling skills with The Kilkenny Way Hurling Experience

Learn to hurl like a Croke Park pro at The Kilkenny Way Hurling Experience, where they will learn all about the game’s history and how to hit a sliotar like a true Kilkenny cat!

Get down and dirty with paintballing at Kilkenny Adventure Centre

If you have brought your mates along, give body bowling, foot darts or paint balling a lash! Sounds hazardous? Trust us, it's a great way for a group to spend an afternoon.

Discover Dunmore Caves dark past

Discover hidden depths at Dunmore Caves, well known as the ‘darkest place in Ireland’, so be warned they turn the lights off at the end of the tour which could leave some looking for a quick exit!

Plan your trip around Cat Laughs Festival or Savour Kilkenny

Go festival mad this year and plan a trip around some of Kilkenny’s best loved festivals. Cat Laughs Festival or Savour Kilkenny (October bank holiday), where you can meet some of your comedy hero’s or get some great tips from celebrity chefs from around the globe.

Ramble down Butterslip Lane

As one of Ireland’s easiest cities to navigate on foot, why not take a stroll down Butterslip Lane where you will be treated to artisan shops and quaint cafes, giving you those ultimate ‘Notting Hill’ vibe.

Spin around Kilkenny on a Segway

If the twists and turns of the past year haven’t been enough, a spin around Kilkenny City on a Segway is recommended. Here, with the help of a guide, you can navigate the main streets and slip roads and discover the very best the city has to offer.

Discover 800 years of history at Kilkenny Castle

Whether on foot or on wheels, no trip to the city is complete without a visit to Kilkenny Castle, where your ‘culture vulture’ mates (there’s always one!), will be impressed with centuries of history in one location!

Trail Ireland's Medieval Mile

Ireland's Medieval Mile is the ultimate ‘boardwalk’ – a stretch filled with restaurants, pubs, shops, not forgetting its fascinating history and ancient sites. Although you may not see Hollywood A-listers' names on this boardwalk, if you’re looking for ‘a bit of craic’, a guided tour with shenanigans is recommended where the guide takes a ‘lighter’ look at the medieval ‘goings-on’ in the city.

Kilkenny Ghost Tour

Kilkenny is home to wayward spirits and ghosts that make Netflix thrillers look like a Disney movie. Find out all about the spooky world that is Kilkenny with Kilkenny Ghost Tours, take the tour when the sun is down and anything may appear!

Get your whiskey on at Ballykeefe Distillery

If nerves require settling after that, head to Ballykeefe Distillery, the home of some of Ireland’s finest whisky. Here you can enjoy a cheeky early afternoon tipple with no-one watching!



Blow away the cobwebs with a stroll around Woodstock Gardens or a canal bank cycle

Blow away the cobwebs with a morning stroll around the beautiful Woodstock Gardens or saddle up and discover all the charms of the canal along the River Nore with a Kilkenny Cycling Tours.

All aboard the Kilkenny Road Train Tour

For those who prefer something less strenuous, the Kilkenny Road Train takes visitors to all the top sights around the city on road train.

Commenting on Kilkenny’s activities, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said; “Whether you’re looking this summer for an adventure on water, an excursion on foot, or a city experience—and everything in between—there’s literally nothing you can’t do in Kilkenny. The county’s attractions and hotels love to welcome the twenty-something visitor, who will be guaranteed a great value get-away that’s packed full of adventure and the very best of night-life.”

For more to explore this summer visit: www.visitkilkenny.ie