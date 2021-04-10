Kilkenny woman through to final round of Trinity Provost election
Voting takes place today
Trinity College Dublin
Callan woman, Professor Linda Hogan, has made it through to the final round of voting for the position of Provost of Trinity College, Dublin.
The two rounds of voting are taking place today.
Professor Hogan will now go up against Professor Linda Doyle for the position.
Following the first round Professor Jane Ohlmeyer was eliminated with the lowest number of votes.
Voting is currently taking place and a result is expected by 1.30pm
