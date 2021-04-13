Kilkenny councillor speak outs on Aztrazeneca jab delays

A Kilkenny councillor who received his first Astrazeneca jab in February said that he is happy to take the second dose if medical advice is to do same.

Cllr Joe Malone told The Kilkenny People that he received his first dose of the vaccine at St Luke's Hospital because of his voluntary work.

"I got it because I am a volunteer and deliver meals to the elderly. I will have to talk to my doctor about Astrazeneca now only being available to the over-60s," he said.

"I am a volunteer driver with Meals on Wheels and Kilkenny Social Services. I was contacted back in February and offered the vaccine and after speaking with Kilkenny Social Services I decided to take it as I am working with vulnerable people. I did what I was told after and took Panadol and rested and didn't have any side effects.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) yesterday advised that the Astrazeneca vaccine is no longer to be used in the under 60s. Local clinics were cancelled today, and it is understood that hundreds of people in Kilkenny have had scheduled vaccines cancelled due to the latest scandal to rock the rollout.

"Although I have got the first jab, I still continue with all the other measures like sanitising my hands, wearing a mask and social distancing," said Cllr Malone.

"I am happy to take the second dose if that is the instructions of my GP."

Speaking about the vaccine rollout, the 58-year-old councillor said that the government are sending out 'mixed messages'.

"They are saying that there will be so many people vaccinated by a certain date and then they can't deliver because of supply," he said.

He also said that the army should have a greater input in the rollout and that this might result in fewer logistical problems."