Jab delay is a sharp shock for Kilkenny

Hundreds of people in Kilkenny have had their Covid-19 vaccinations cancelled after changes to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) advised this week that the AstraZeneca vaccine is no longer to be used in the under 60s.

Cancelled

Local clinics were cancelled and it is understood that hundreds of people in Kilkenny have had scheduled vaccines cancelled due to the latest scandal to rock the rollout.

There are concerns that the latest blow will cause further delays to the rollout of the vaccine both locally and nationally.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that anybody due to attend an AstraZeneca clinic is therefore advised not to do so.

“We will be in contact with patients in due course to rearrange their appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience.

“Following full consideration of the updated guidance, the HSE will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme,” he added.

Kilkenny continues to have the lowest incidence rate of the disease in the country, recording no new cases on several days in the past week. Latest figures also show that there are currently no patients with Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital.