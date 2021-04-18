Kilkenny apartment living that’s simply Brilliant!

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 1 Mount Brilliant Court to the open market.

This property is a premium and spacious two bedroom ground floor end apartment with private entrance and front door.

Built in 2007, this exclusive and very private development of just six apartments is located on Mount Brilliant Road, Greenshill, on the edge of Kilkenny City centre.

This immaculately presented home has been upgraded by its current owner, who has lived here since 2013. This property will appeal to buyers looking for a premium home in a much sought-after location within walking distance of all amenities in the City.



The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 79.7 square metres (858 square feet) and comprises entrance hall with a deep storage closet and a large hotpress, living room fitted with a multi-fuel stove with open plan access to an impressive kitchen/dining room. Two large double bedrooms, the main has an en suite, and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.The private communal gardens are maintained to a very high standard. The property comes with its own recessed private patio which is accessed through French doors from the kitchen/dining room. There are two designated car parking spaces directly to the rear close to the French doors. There is also a visitor parking space.

The location of Greenshill is unrivalled, just a stroll to Kilkenny City Centre with its superb eateries, boutique shops, excellent transport links and two shopping centres, there is a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep.

Some of Kilkenny’s best schools are within easy reach including The Model Primary School, St Canice’s Primary School, Kilkenny College, St Kieran’s College Secondary School, Presentation Secondary School and Loreto Secondary School. A two minute drive will connect you to the Castlecomer Road allowing easy access to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny Train Station is also in close proximity with regular daily trains to both Dublin and Waterford.

The location, finest quality finishes and attention to detail ensures that this really is a home of distinction. Viewing is highly recommended.

Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

1 Mount Brilliant Court

Mount Brilliant Road

Greenshill

Kilkenny

R95 RKX6

Guide Price: €260,000

BER: C2