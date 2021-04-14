People in Kilkenny aged 65-69 invited to register for AstraZeneca Vaccine

People in Kilkenny aged 65 to 69 are being asked to register for their Covid-19 vaccine on the HSE website this week.

People in this group will be vaccinated at the HSE vaccination centre in Cilin Hill using the AstraZeneca vaccine. Online registration will commence at 10am tomorrow, (Thursday April 15), beginning with people aged 69.

The vaccine being offered to people aged 65 to 69 is called Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca has been approved for use by both the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee), in keeping with the strictest standards of safety and quality. It is recommended for use in people aged over 60 and licensed by regulators.

All 65-69 year olds can register online if you haven’t already been vaccinated or you haven’t received an appointment yet. If you have an appointment for vaccination already, through work, or because of a health condition, you don’t need to register online.

Vaccinations for this group will start around one week after registration opens. Once a person has registered, appointment details will be sent by text message, three to seven days before their vaccination is due to take place. People in this group are expected to be vaccinated in April and May.

How to register:

For those registering on www.hse.ie for the vaccine you will need;

· your PPS number

· eircode

· a mobile phone number and

· an email address.

Alternatively people can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850 for assistance with the registration process.

People are being asked to register on specific days to help manage demand.

If you are aged:

• 69 register on Thursday 15 April, or any time after

• 68 register on Friday 16 April, or any time after

• 67 register on Saturday 17 April, or any time after

• 66 register on Sunday 18 April, or any time after

• 65 register on Monday 19 April, or any time after

Registration will stay open for people in this age group after April 19.