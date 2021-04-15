Dunnamaggin Development Group is currently undertaking a community-wide survey and are asking everyone who lives, works, learns or wants to have their say about Dunnamaggin to take part.

The survey runs from now until May 15. It's part of a bigger process to co-create Dunnamaggin’s five-year development plan. The development plan will look at how to sustainably enhance the village through improved green space, heritage and community amenities. Many villages across Ireland face the challenge of creating job opportunities alongside declining services and activities for all ages. The Dunnamaggin Development Group wants to ensure the village remains a good place to live for future generations.

The five-year development plan ‘A Vision for Dunnamaggin’ will do just that. As well as the survey, a series of public engagement workshops are planned for the summer. These will look at the potential in the heritage and green spaces in the village, and how community activities can be accessible and inclusive for everyone. ‘A Vision for Dunnamaggin’ is timely and with the government's recent ‘Our Rural Future’ all eyes are on the future of small villages like Dunnamaggin which make up the rich tapestry of life in rural Ireland.

Trish Finegan, Dunnamaggin Development Group member, said: “This is a great opportunity for Dunnamaggin, and for us to highlight the unique heritage sites we have in the village, such as St. Leonard’s Well. By taking part in the survey, and the workshops over the summer, you can help shape the development plan and a Dunnamaggin for future generations.”

‘A Vision for Dunnamaggin’ survey and public engagement workshops is delivered by Workhouse Union for Dunnamaggin Development Group with funding from Kilkenny LEADER Partnership.

To take part in ‘A Vision for Dunnamaggin’, request a survey from Dunnamaggin Development Group at dunnaparish@gmail.com.