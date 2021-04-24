Lakeview home is a short Drive from Kilkenny City centre

A Kilkenny City home with an oasis of calm outside the front door - Lakeview Drive is the perfect place to get away from all the hustle and bustle.

A three-bed duplex set in a popular estate within close proximity to the city centre, 59 Lakeview Drive is located opposite a gorgeous lake amenity, removing the concrete jungle feel of a housing estate.

Upon opening the front door the entrance hallway leads to a spacious lobby, which is ideal for additional storage.

The living room is a bright open plan space. Finished with laminate flooring and venetian blinds the living room is heated via a gas fireplace.



The property’s kitchen features a good selection of floor and eye-level units. Finished with a laminate countertop and tiled splashback, the kitchen has an integrated oven and hob and plumbed for washing machine. The gas boiler located here, while there is a rear access door to a private garden.

The centrally located hallway links the living room to a ground floor bedroom and stairs. The ground floor bedroom is a double room which is finished with carpet and venetian blinds. The ground floor is also home to a guest wc.

The first floor’s stairs lead to an open balcony. The second bedroom, which is carpeted and has venetian blinds, is here and is perfect for a home office or single bedroom. The property’s third bedroom, the main bedroom, is a double bedroom. Finished with carpet and venetian blinds it also has an en suite shower room which has the classic white wc & whb and electric Triton shower.



The first floor is also home to the main bathroom, which is fitted with a classic white wc and whb. There is a full length fitted bath with tile surround and tiled floor.

Outside the South-facing lawn garden with side gate is low maintenance and in excellent condition. A small built-in shed at the front of property is also included in the sale. This Lakeview property also comes with a parking permit, offering secure parking for all residents.

Lakeview Drive enjoys a wealth of local schools, recreational facilities, shopping centres and transport links on its doorstep. MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and railway station are only a five-minute walk away, while the M9 motorway is less than a five minute drive, making Dublin/Waterford and Carlow an easy commute.

Further information from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email info@dngelladunphy.com

59 Lakeview Drive

Lakeside

Kilkenny

R95 PC82

Guide Price €180,000

BER C2