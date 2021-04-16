National Lottery confirm that Kilkenny ticket holder for €12.7 million Lotto jackpot has made contact

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticketholder of last Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €12,740,043 has made contact.

Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire won the biggest Lotto prize in four years with their Normal Play ticket which they purchased on the day of the draw in a Kilkenny City store which the National Lottery plan to unveil on Saturday morning.

This Kilkenny ticketholder who contacted the National Lottery late on Thursday evening will pick up the 12th largest Lotto jackpot in the history of the Lotto game and plans are under way for the ticket holder to receive their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky Kilkenny ticket holder and the winning ticket has officially been verified which means that arrangements are now being made for the prize to be claimed. Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has also confirmed that it plans to announce the Kilkenny City location where the winning ticket was sold on Saturday morning.

“We were absolutely delighted to receive the all-important call from the incredibly excited jackpot winner yesterday. However, we still have to contact the lucky retailer and inform them of their role in this monumental win! We look forward to giving them the good news later today and to organise a very small, private and socially distanced celebration to mark their win,” added the spokesperson.

