Cartoon Saloon nominated in several categories in tonight's Annie Awards

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon is in the running for a number of top gongs at this evening's Annie Awards which will be held virtually this year.

The Annie Awards honour overall excellence in the animation industry as well as individual achievement in a total of 36 categories including Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Special Production, Commercials, Short Subjects and Outstanding Individual Achievements.

Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers is nominated in a number of categories including Best Animated Feature-Independent, Production Design in an Animated Feature Production, Music in an Animated Feature Production and Character Design in an Animated Feature Production.

Cartoon Saloon is also in the running for an Annie Award for There's a Monster in my Kitchen, a short film by Greenpeace and produced by the Kilkenny studio which highlights deforestation in South America and the consequences of industrial meat production.