Screen Ireland congratulates Cartoon Saloon on major success at the Annie Awards

Screen Ireland is delighted to congratulate the entire creative team behind Irish film Wolfwalkers on winning five Annie Awards following last night’s online ceremony.

The Annie Awards are one of the world's most prestigious animation industry honours and Wolfwalkers was awarded the prize for Best Indie Film, Best Direction for Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Best Character Design, Best Production Design, and Best Voice Acting for the talented, young, Kildare actress Eva Whittaker for her wonderful performance as Mebh Óg MacTír.

Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive of Screen Ireland, said: “Our huge congratulations to directors Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Eva Whitaker, and of course, the entire team of animators and creatives at Cartoon Saloon on Wolfwalkers. Irish animation continues its remarkable story of growth and success, and Cartoon Saloon’s beautiful and visionary work is a huge piece of that story. We are exceptionally proud to have supported Wolfwalkers, a story immersed in Irish culture and folklore, as it makes an impact on audiences at home and around the world.”

This is not the first time Irish animation or Cartoon Saloon has amassed a sweep of nominations at the Annie Awards, which are presented by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association to recognise excellence in animation. Nora Twomey’s The Breadwinner also garnered 10 nominations in 2018, where the film took home Best Independent Animated Feature, marking the first time a solo female director had won in the category.

Wolfwalkers is the third installment of the animated Irish folklore trilogy from the internationally renowned animation studio Cartoon Saloon, based in Kilkenny. The Apple Original film was produced by Paul Young, Nora Twomey and Tomm Moore for Cartoon Saloon and by Stéphan Roelants for Melusine Productions. The film also features on the cover of Variety Magazine this weekend with a stunning animated piece of art from the film.

Cartoon Saloon also took home a prize for Best Sponsored content for a short film There’s a Monster in my Kitchen.

Wolfwalkers is currently available to watch on Apple TV+.