Criminals target Dunmore Recycling Centre and steal bicycles

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a number of bicycles were taken from Dunmore Recycling Centre over the weekend.

The bikes had been left out for recycling but culprits broke in and stole the bikes. A fence at the rear of the recycling centre was damaged in order for the thieves to gain access.

Anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.