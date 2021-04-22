Kilmacow litter-busters smashed all records with spring clean!

The annual Kilmacow Spring Clean broke all records at the weekend.

In terms of number of volunteers, areas covered and the amount of rubbish collected it was the biggest since the Spring Clean was restarted in 2006.

The number of volunteers certainly went close to, and may have exceeded, 200 people of all ages. An estimated 220 bags of rubbish and loose material, including an oil tank, tyres, bicycle parts, metal, timber, loose plastic sheets and items of furniture were collected.

The working group which oversaw the co-ordination of the clean-up is conscious that there are areas which people have volunteered to do. They should contact David Williams, tel 086-2805954; Edward Doyle, tel 087-6528409 or Tomás Breathnach, tel 086-0704114 to arrange the collection of bags.

Special thanks went to Michael Kinsella and David Williamson for transporting the material collected by volunteers and to Liam and Kay Williams for providing a secure storage location for the material.

The Spring Clean was supported by Kilkenny County Council and the working group would like to acknowledge with thanks the support of Bernadette Moloney and David Gallagher in the Environment Section of the Council. The group would also like to acknowledge the support of An Taisce.

It is the hope of all involved in the clean-up that the benefit of their work to enhance the presentation of the area would be long-lasting and that their expressed pride in their local area would be respected by all.