Saturday markets in Kilkenny set to resume in May

Casual trading bylaws are to extend to weekends from May 1 and traders will be permitted at The Parade and the Mayors Walk on Saturdays.

Director of Services, Tim Butler told members of the Kilkenny City Municipal District that it was recommended to allow for Saturday trading from May 1 to September 25.

Mr Butler informed members that additional trading on certain dates in August and December at the Parade and Mayors Walk in August and December can be determined at a later date. In recent years there have been outside markets to coincide with some festivals and for the Christmas period.

There are 24 spaces at The Parade and there is an annual fee of €325 for craft stalls and €400 for food stalls. There is also a requirement that traders attend at least 30 out of the 52 weeks.