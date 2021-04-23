18 years ago: When Kilkenny Captain hosted the Duke of Edinburgh

Pictured is now-retired Lt Col Liam O'Carroll of the Irish Defence Forces with HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died this month.

The picture was taken during a visit to the UNFICYP headquarters in Nicosia in 1993. Lt Col O’Carroll was a Captain at the time and the guard of honour comprised troops from the UK, Austria and Argentina.

A former C/O of the James Stephens Barracks, Lt Col O’Carroll is now retired and lives in Kilkenny.