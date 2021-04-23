Irish Food Writing Awards now accepting nominations from Kilkenny

The Irish Food Writing Awards is now accepting entries via the website: www.irishfoodwritingawards.ie.

The awards were established to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing from throughout the island of Ireland, across print, broadcast and online. In all categories, entries are accepted from the nominees themselves, or by a third party and are open to writers, journalists, bloggers and photographers.

This is the first year of the awards, and organisers welcome the support shown by category sponsors including Aldi Ireland, Bord Bia, Invest NI, The Irish Curry Awards, James Whelan Butchers, the National Dairy Council, Pestle + Mortar, Safco Fine Foods and Whelehan’s Wines.

Joining the already prestigious list of judges are Xanthe Clay, Andy Clarke, Rachel McCormack, Richard Croasdale, Charlotte Pike, Adrian Miller, Marie-Dominique Bradford and Robb Walsh. The members of the Irish Food Writers Guild will judge the Emerging Food Writer category. Some opportunities for sponsorship remain.

The Irish Food Writing Awards are the initiative of journalist and food author Suzanne Campbell.

"We are seeing entries from some of Ireland’s top chefs and writers already coming in and the support we are getting from the wider food community is wonderful," says Ms Campbell.

Nominations are now being accepted in all categories:

• Restaurant Writing, judged by Tom Parker Bowles and Xanthe Clay

• Recipe Writing, judged by Trish Deseine and Esterelle Payany

• Drinks Writing, sponsored by Whelehan’s Wines,

Wine writing judged by Fiona Beckett and Marie Dominque Bradford

Spirits writing judged by Colman Andrews and Rachel McCormack

Beer writing judged by Richard Croasdale and Robb Walsh

• Food Writing/Feature Article, sponsored by Bord Bia, judged by Valentine Warner and Adrian Miller

• Writing on Sustainability in Irish Food, sponsored by the National Dairy Council, judged by Rene Redzepi and Catherine Mack

• Writing on Irish Food Producers, sponsored by Aldi Ireland, judged by Mark Hix

• Investigative Writing, judged by Joanna Blythman

• Writing on International Food in Ireland, sponsored by the Irish Curry Awards

• Food Magazine or Supplement, sponsored by Invest NI, judged by Catherine Pike

• Cookbook of the Year, judged by Jay Rayner and Dr Annie Gray

• Food Photographer of the Year, judged by Joann Pai

• Food Broadcast or Podcast, sponsored by Safco Fine Foods, judged by Nigel Barden

• Online Food Writing; this includes blogs and social media, sponsored by Pestle + Mortar, judged by Andy Clarke

• Emerging Food Writer of the Year, judged by members of the Irish Food Writers Guild

• Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food Writing, sponsored by James Whelan Butchers

This inaugural year of the Irish Food Writing Awards will see the awards being held exclusively online with a virtual Awards Event in September. Once restrictions allow, the annual Irish Food Awards will adopt a traditional format of judging meetings and a Gala Awards Ceremony each autumn.

The judging panel features well-known international names from the world of journalism and food. Already confirmed are René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen, writer and broadcaster Jay Rayner, investigative journalist Joanna Blythman, author and food columnist Trish Deseine, chef and author Richard Corrigan, critic Tom Parker Bowles, founder of Saveur magazine Colman Andrews and The Guardian wine writer Fiona Beckett.

On board with Suzanne is Paul O’Connor, a food publicist and former restaurateur.

“We’ve had food businesses call us right at the beginning wanting to support the awards and be involved; the support has been fantastic," said Mr O' Connor.

"During the pandemic in particular writers and food journalists worked hard in getting positive news out there on the food sector and how it was continually adapting to change, and many food companies want to reward the important role that bloggers, journalists and the media play in the food sector here."

The Irish Food Writing Awards will recognise writing from throughout the island of Ireland. The awards are now open for entries, via the website, until May 31.

Join the mailing list for updates!

Twitter @Irish_Writing

Insta @IrishFoodWritingAwards