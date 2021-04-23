SUSI is open for Kilkenny Student Grant Applications for Academic Year 2021/22

Kilkenny students and potential students at third level should note that SUSI, the national grant awarding authority, opened for new student grant applications for the academic year 2021/22 yesterday, Thursday, April 22.

And students in the county are advised to apply early at www.susi.ie, as a high number of applications are expected over the coming months.

Eleanor Murphy, SUSI’s Communications and Customer Services Manager advised:

“SUSI is now accepting applications for student funding for academic year 2021/22. If you’re planning on attending further or higher education in the next academic year, logon to www.susi.ie and check out our Eligibility Reckoner. This is a quick and easy way to see if you might be eligible for funding.”

She continued: “We’re expecting a high number of applications this year so be sure to submit yours before the priority processing dates and ensure you receive priority assessment. And don’t forget, if you received funding in academic year 2020/21 and are progressing to the next year of your course, you must submit a renewal application.”

SUSI opened for renewal applications on 31st March 2021 and to date, has received over 21,000 renewal applications. SUSI aims to have a decision with as many applicants as possible before the start of the new academic year and applications received on or before the priority processing dates will receive priority assessment. The priority processing dates are 10th June 2021 for renewal applications and 8th July 2021 for new applications.

Students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results or to have accepted a course in order to apply. They can simply supply the details of the course they hope to study and update their course choice online at a later date.

Students considering a postgraduate course should take a look at the new income thresholds which have increased this year. For example, to be eligible for the postgraduate fee contribution, the income threshold has increased from €31,500 to €54,240 where there are less than four dependent children in the household. The postgraduate fee contribution has also increased from €2,000 to €3,500.

SUSI saw a five per cent increase in applications in academic year 2020/21 compared with the previous year. More than 100,000 applications were received with over 79,000 students awarded funding.

For more information on making an application, students can check out www.susi.ie. They can also contact SUSI’s dedicated Support Desk by phone, email or on Twitter and Facebook.