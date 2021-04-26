Garda investigation into criminal damage at North Kilkenny farm

Gardai in North Kilkenny are investigating criminal damage at a farm in Johnstown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Ballyspellan, Johnstown. Gardai received a report of an incident where locks at a farmyard in Johnstown were cut. The lock in a farmyard gate and the lock of a shed had been cut but nothing was taken.

Gardai appealing to anyone with information to contact them in Urlingford.