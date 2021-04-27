Green Party councillor calls for clean up of the Ormonde Weir in Kilkenny

A local councillor has met with a representative from The Office of Public Works to discuss the removal of debris from a weir which extends across the River Nore at Lacken.

Cllr Maria Dollard met with an OPW representative at Ormonde Weir to request removal of debris.

“It has come to my attention that the Weir is in urgent need of maintenance as there is a considerable build up of debris and I am aware that this is the responsibility of the OPW. I am delighted that they agreed to meet me on site today and have committed to developing a programme of work that will begin this summer," said the Green Party councillor.

The need to maintain the Weir is increased in light of the recent news of funding for a Watersports Hub to be located in the grounds of the County Council offices, on the banks of the River Nore and across from Kilkenny Castle.

“I was delighted with the news of the new Hub and this gave me the push to pursue the cleaning and maintenance on the Weir. Our beautiful River Nore is a resource for us to enjoy and the maintenance of the Weir is an important part of that. The clearing of the debris will benefit those on the water but also those of us looking on from the banks” she said.

Cllr Dollard said that she will follow up with the OPW on their commitment to begin works on clearing the fish pass and surrounding area, which at the moment is blocked.

“Protecting our salmon spawning grounds and keeping fish passes clear is the most urgent need at the Ormonde Weir right now and although it has been blocked this year, I have every confidence that it will be cleared in plenty of time for next year. Following the initial works, OPW representative have committed to developing a plan of work that will see the issue of collected debris on the remaining part of the Ormonde Weir being addressed over the next few years and an ongoing programme of maintenance developed into the future, as we look forward to our new Watersports Hub and the enjoyment of the River Nore amenity for years to come.”