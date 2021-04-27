Refund families for unused school transport, says Kilkenny councillor

Local Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has said that families should be given refunds for unused school transport during lockdown.

The Fianna Fail councillor says the amount due for refund should either be credited to the Bus Eireann family account or refunded into the bank account which the original payment was made from

“I would strongly urge all parents to get the application in early after the last year’s problems with the system. The closing date for applications for school year 2021/2022 is Friday, April 30, however late applications are accepted beyond this date but do not guarantee a seat," he said.

"Late applications were never an issue in the past. However, last year many students were left stranded as a result of a lack of forethought in relation to Covid and the need for additional capacity. Parents and families were then blamed for not applying early enough.

"Applications for school transport must be made online at www.buseireann.ie. Only new pupils need to apply for transport unless contact is made from Bus Eireann. Applications for existing pupils roll over from one year to the next.

"I am very conscious that the cost of concessionary tickets causes difficulties for many hard-working families on low incomes without medical cards. €100 for primary and €350 for post primary pupils causes financial stress in many households, even if it can be spread over two payments.

"Families who have any difficulties in relation to making an application or payment should contact the local School Transport Office on 051-873401."