Potential bus link from Kilkenny City to planned Dunmore Biodiversity Park

Plans are in the pipeline for a bus link from the city to a proposed biodiversity and recreational park in Dunmore.

During a presentation on the Kilkenny Biodiversity & Recreational Countryside Park, senior engineer, Mr Frank Stafford outlined that the park will have two access points - one from the Bleach Road for pedestrians and cyclists and one from the Castlecomer Road for vehicle access.

Mayor of Kilkenny, John Coonan welcomed the plan.

“I recently spoke with Mr Jonathan McDaid, transport manager for City Direct public transport system. We discussed transport for the public to the park from Kilkenny City.

“Mr McDaid said that he would be positively supportive of extending the Kilkenny 2 bus to provide public transport to the new amenity.

“This would be a bonus to be able to provide safe and reliable transport for the citizens of Kilkenny to this exciting new facility.

The proposed park will develop trails for walking, running, cycling, and orienteering, along with educational opportunities related to natural heritage and biodiversity.

The local authority are in the process of applying for funding to complete this amenity project.