Outstanding Hillview home in a premium location in the Kilkenny countryside

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to bring this outstanding family home, which enjoys a peaceful setting on circa 0.89 Acre of mature landscaped gardens, to market.

Extending to 321 square metres (3,455 square feet), the property is located in the townland of Cottrellstown, which is in the parish of Kilmoganny.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a premium home in a convenient location and just a 20 minute drive from Kilkenny City centre.

The property was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2006 and incorporates elite finishes and building methods to the highest possible standard of modern convenience. Throughout the entire property quality has not been compromised in the build from the exterior through to the interior finish to name but a few.



The accommodation extends over three levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting with all reception rooms and two bedrooms enjoying the uninterrupted countryside views. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, sun room, shower room/guest wc, utility room, walk-in hot press and a fifth bedroom/office.

The layout on the first floor is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, four double bedrooms (master with en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe), Jack & Jill en-suite, dressing room and a family bathroom. The layout at second floor level comprises landing, bathroom and three storage rooms.

Secluded Gardens

The secluded and mature grounds extend to circa 0.89 Acre of landscaped gardens and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.



The property is well set back from the road and accessed through a block built entrance with timber gates. A sweeping concrete driveway leads down to the front and side of the property. There is extensive parking for several cars.

The driveway is bordered by neat lawns with mature herbaceous planting and trees. The garden also contains mature fruit and vegetable areas. The sun-drenched South-West facing side garden is laid in lawn with a kids play area neatly tucked away in the corner.

A raised pool area surrounded by decking is perfect to relax in and admire the stunning views. A paved patio area is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining. There are a number of outdoor plug sockets. A wrought-iron spiral staircase gives access up to the front garden.

There are a number of outbuildings including a block built shed and a wooden garden shed, both have power and plug sockets. The boiler house adjoins the side of the house and has a sensor light.

The property is located in the townland of Cottrellstown which is less than a 10 minute drive from the M9 motorway (junction 10 Knocktopher exit) allowing easy access to Kilkenny, Waterford and Dublin.



Kilmoganny is only a five minute walk away and has a number of amenities including St Eoghan’s primary school, health centre, shop, takeaway, pub, drama group, garda station, two churches and a GAA pitch.

Dunnamaggin is only minutes away and has another primary school (St Leonard’s), a pub and a GAA club in the village. The town of Callan and villages of Knocktopher, Windgap, Stoneyford and Kells are all in close proximity. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel in Thomastown and Mountain View Golf Club and Restaurant in Ballyhale are both a short drive away while Castlemorris Wood, with its tree looped peaceful walks, is also in close proximity.

Viewing of this superb property is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email John@sfmccreery.com

Hillview

Cottrellstown

Kilmoganny

Co Kilkenny

R95 K603

Asking price: €425,000

BER: B3