Four month prison sentence for driving without insurance

A Romanian national who was convicted for the sixth time of driving without insurance was sentenced to four months in prison and was disqualified from driving for eight years.

Liviu Burcea, 9 Woodbrook Place, Greens Lane, Carlow was convicted of the offence at Templemartin, Kilkenny on August 23, 2020.

Disqualified

The court heard that at 12.35pm on the date in question the vehicle was stopped by gardaí. Gardaí at the scene were aware that the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time through using a garda mobility app and the car was seized.

The court heard that the defendant has 25 previous convictions, including five previous convictions for driving without insurance.

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client apologised to the court and accepts that he should not have been driving at the time of the offence.

Instructions

Mr Hogan said that his client had instructed him that at the time of the offence he was driving his daughter, who has epilespy to hospital but gardaí had no record of this from speaking to the defendant at the time of the offenced.

Background

“He is a Romanian national and he has been living in Ireland for the past eight years and is a qualified welder. He is a married father of three and has no other matters pending before the court.

Previous convictions

Judge Geraldine Carthy told the court that the defendant comes before the court with five previous convictions for driving without insurance and that he was disqualified from driving in 2020 for a period of six years.

“The court must take it very seriously the amount of offending. In 2020 the court was urged not to put this man into custody on that occasion and the court afforded him an opportunity, “ she said.

Judge Carthy convicted him under section under section 56 of The Road Traffic Act and sentenced him to four months in prison. She also imposed a disqualification order for a period of eight years.