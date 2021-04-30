Kilkenny Skatepark open to the public from tomorrow

The Skatepark at the Abbey Quarter will be open from this weekend (Saturday) with access to the Park will be via Greensbridge.

A spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council said that the local authority is working hard to open the remainder of the area at the Riverside Park as soon as possible.

Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness welcomed the news that the skatepark will finally open after months of delays due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"This is a fantastic amenity in the heart of the city. I’m delighted we can finally say we have a skate park in Kilkenny and I want to give credit to generations of skateboarders who campaigned for this over many years. This is a great day for Kilkenny.

"Generations of young skaters in Kilkenny have been crying out for such a facility to be provided. The provision of a skate park was one of the first things I campaigned for when I first started in local politics and that's almost twenty years ago. So this is a long time coming and finally its here.

"Lots of people played an important part in getting to this point and in that regard I want to mention the many young skate boarders that came forward with great ideas and proposals, right back to over a decade ago when we hosted information and planning evenings in the old Zoo Club on Parliament Street to more recent years when people like Mick Greene and all of the young people involved in the consultation process really pitched in and helped to ensure the project would be delivered. All of the campaigning has paid off and this new facility is a credit to all of those people involved over many years.

"Kilkenny County Council have put a huge amount of work into this also and Id like to thank all of the engineers involved, particularly Tony Lauhoff and his team," he added.