Kilkenny TD expresses her concerns at Smithwick’s Experience closure

Deputy Kathleen Funchion has expressed concern over confirmation that Diageo is permanently closing the Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny resulting in the loss of jobs and the knock-on impact on Kilkenny's tourist.

“I am deeply concerned that Diageo has taken the decision to close this award-winning tourist attraction, that was favourite for visitors to our medieval city and also much loved by locals at this time.

“The announcement came as a huge shock for those working at the attraction, considering the Taoiseach’s announcement of the phased reopening of the tourism sector.

“I think it’s disappointing that a large international company like Diageo could not ride out the pandemic as so many other tourist attractions in the city have done.

“I have written to the Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD to ask that she intervene on this matter, and what steps her Department will take to address this devastating blow for the city of Kilkenny," she added.