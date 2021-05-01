'Great day for Kilkenny' as new skatepark officially opens

Kilkenny’s new skate park has been officially opened to the public today.

The facility is already proving to a hit, with skaters young and old arriving early this morning.

“The first skaters arrived just after 9am and by lunch time there was a great crowd of skaters of all ages. There was a real positive atmosphere and everyone was happy. It was heartwarming to see after all these years,” said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

“It’s a great day for Kilkenny, particularly our skateboarding community and our young people, especially after the year they have just had. I strongly believe that everything we invest in facilities like this for young people is money well spent,” he said.

Cllr McGuinness said the rest of the amenity space and walk will be complete in the coming weeks.

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan said the new park is a fantastic addition to Kilkenny’s outdoor amenities.

“Exercise in all forms is so important for our mental and physical health and this is a great addition to Kilkenny’s recreational offering as it caters for a popular alternative sport," he said.

“It was very encouraging to see so many young people enjoying it on Saturday. I’m delighted there has been such a positive response and look forward to seeing the rest of the project complete soon."