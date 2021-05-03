EDF Renewables Ireland breaks ground on first solar farm projects in Kilkenny

EDF Renewables Ireland is to start construction of three new solar farms in counties Kilkenny and Wexford this month.

The three projects will be among the first utility-scale solar farms to be built in Ireland and, once complete, will have a combined capacity of 17MW.

Curraghmartin Solar Farm (4MW) is located in Curraghmartin, Carrigeen, Co. Kilkenny, while Coolroe Solar Farm (5MW) is located in Coolroe, Ballycullane, Co. Wexford, with Blusheens Solar Farm (8MW) in Killinick, Co. Wexford.

The projects are the first to begin construction following EDF Renewables’ acquisition of 100% of Wexford Solar Ltd last year, which included eight projects with over 100MW of capacity across the country.

Kevin Daly, Head of Development, EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on our first solar projects in Ireland. Developing a diverse renewable energy mix is crucial if Ireland is to achieve its 2030 emissions targets, and these three new solar farms will make an important contribution to meeting these goals and providing consumers with affordable, low-carbon electricity.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with communities, and are engaging with local residents in Wexford and Kilkenny to keep them updated on the projects and the construction process as they develop, and the community benefit funds that will help support local projects and initiatives.”

Construction is expected to take up to 10 months, to be completed in February 2022 at the earliest, and the three new solar farms will together supply enough low-carbon electricity to power the equivalent of more than 6,600 homes.

Each project was successful in the first round of the Irish Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme last year, which will see them supply electricity at a pre-agreed price.