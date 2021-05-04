Exciting projects for children and young people in Kilkenny for Cruinniú na nÓg

Eight exciting projects for children and young people will take place in Kilkenny on June 12 for Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of free creativity for children and young people.

Kilkenny County Council received €15,000 from the Creative Ireland Programme to co-ordinate and deliver a Cruinniú na nÓg Programme in County Kilkenny.

The Community & Culture Section of Kilkenny County Council invited applications for projects via a public grant scheme, and 8 projects were awarded funding. These include workshops on drama, traditional crafts, growing, cooking and animation, and they will be delivered by local theatre groups, the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, and the Kilkenny County Council Library Service.

Speaking about Cruinniú na nÓg, the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness, says “Creativity is so important for children and young people, particularly at the moment. We are delighted to have developed a really interesting programme of events for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg event.”

All initiatives will be delivered online, in order to adhere to the public health advice and guidance, from the HSE and the Government, with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information see https://cruinniu. creativeireland.gov.ie/ and https://kilkennycoco.ie/eng/