Suspended sentence handed down at Kilkenny court for public order offence

A judge told a young defendant that he has ‘the world at his feet’ when she suspended a two-month prison sentence subject to a number of conditions.

Benjamin Morrissey, Good Shepherd Centre, Kilkenny admitted engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at John Street, Kilkenny on December 26, 2019.

Garda Noel Casey told the court that at 6.50pm on the date in question a garda patrol responded to a male acting aggressively and making threats at Kilkenny Train Station.

Gardaí went to the scene and the defendant fled on foot. Gardaí were subsequently flagged down by two taxi drivers in the vicinity - one of whom reported seeing the suspect hiding behind a hedge, and the second taxi man told gardaí that he had seen a man acting suspiciously and hiding behind the door of a nearby pub.

The defendant was arrested at 7.20pm and apologised to gardaí.

“He was remorseful and said that he had an argument with his girlfriend and that it got heated and other people intervened,” said Gda Casey.

The court heard that the defendant has 42 previous convictions, including convictions for making a threat to kill, assault causing harm and criminal damage.

The court heard that there are a number of mitigating factors in the case. Counsel for the defendant outlined that his client is 19 years old and that at the time of the offence he was ‘struggling with the transition’ of leaving the care system which he was in since the age of 11.

“He was lost quite simply and was dealing with his problems and was abusing alcohol and substances. He is now clean and is due to become a father in October.

“When he has liberty he lives with his mother. He has the first year of an apprenticeship done and his place is being held for him,” said counsel described the offence as something that happened ‘in the heat of the moment that got out of hand’.

“It was his youth and his intoxication that caused it,” he said.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remarked that the defendant comes before the court with ‘quite a chequered history’.

“You are 19, you have the world at your feet,” she remarked adding that she had concerns that the accused has anger management issues.

The judge convicted the defendant and sentenced him to two months in prison which she suspended for 18 months on condition that he engage with the Probation Services on his release from prison and attend all appointments including those for anger management.