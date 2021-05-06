Kilkenny Oscar nominee helps launch annual Rith Beo Race at Gaelscoil

Tomm Moore of Cartoon Saloon was on hand to officially launch the annual Kilkenny Rith Beo, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30.

Tomm was joined for the launch at Gaelscoil Osraí on Friday morning by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, and Lesley Cleere, Centre Manager of Market Cross Shopping Centre, who is the main sponsor this year.

Now in its ninth year, the Rith Beo Fun Run, despite the trials of 2020, was one of the first races in the country to go virtual. This proved to be very popular and allowed family and friends from near and far to participate together while staying apart.

It was a lovely experience for the school community as páistí donned their summer uniforms to participate in the fun run which was a real boost in a challenging time for all. Friends and past pupils of the Gaelscoil joined in from Beijing to Sydney to Camp Shamrock in the Lebanon.

The annual event is an important fundraiser for the school and now, even with government restrictions, family, friends and colleagues can take part communally and competitively and here’s why:

Virtual Rith Beo really has something for everyone – children will compete the 3k run in the school in the week leading up to the event.

• The 5k and 10k chipped races are great for people with their own personal running challenge, with finisher prizes for the first 200 entrants.

• In a year where team-building and bonding is difficult to achieve, there will be a 5k team event where the winners will have bragging privileges over their rivals. Up to four people can enter together as a team, any and all combinations welcome, the fastest 3 times submitted will be combined and will count as the team time. So name your team and get the runners on.

• Lots of vouchers to be won as spot prizes and top place finishers.

Seán Ó hArgáin, Príomhoide of Gaelscoil Osraí said the school community is hugely looking forward to this year’s Rith Beo.

“All of us as runners and walkers have been deprived of events to aim for and to keep us motivated,” he said.

“At the same time, thousands of people have discovered the joys of running in the past year.

“While we can’t wait to have our full event back next year for its tenth anniversary, we look forward to so many of our children, parents, past pupils and friends joining in the online event and of course supporting the constant improvements in our school's learning and physical facilities. A huge míle buíochas to all our sponsors, particularly the Market Cross for joining us this year.”

Lesley Cleere, Centre Manager of Market Cross Shopping Centre said:

“Here in Market Cross Shopping Centre we value community and bring city and county together so the ethos of the Rith Beo is a natural fit for us and we are delighted to sponsor the 2021 Rith Beo Fun Run as it fosters good old fashioned local community spirit which is what the Market Cross is all about.”

You can register online for this event by logging on to www.totaltiming.ie. For more information please check out all Social media platforms on Rith Beo Fun Run.