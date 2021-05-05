Planning sought for new glamping site in Kilkenny

Planning permission is being sought for a new glamping site near the village of Kells in Kilkenny.

The application is to construct a proposed glamping site consisting of six glamping pods, a communal kitchen / toilet block building, office / bin store building, new wastewater treatment system and percolation area and associated landscaping and siteworks all at a site in Rathduff (Madden), Kells/Stoneyford.

Permission is also sought for a change of use of an existing log cabin 'garden room' to a general purpose room.

A decision from the planning authority is due in June.