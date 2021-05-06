Plans for 115-unit housing development in Callan Road area of Kilkenny

Plans for a major residential development including three and four-storey duplex buildings in the Callan Road area of Kilkenny City have been lodged as a Strategic Housing Development application.

Denis Treacy Construction Limited is seeking to proceed with the development which would see the demolition of a garage, and the construction of 115 residential units (72 houses and 43 apartments) and associated works. The lands comprise 3.2 ha at Margaret’s Fields, Callan Road.

These units proposed include six four-bed houses, 37 three-bed houses, 14 two-bed houses, 15 three-bed duplex houses, 15 one-bed apartments, 27 two-bed apartments and one three-bed apartment. The buildings include duplex buildings of three and four storeys, some of which would feature balconies/terraces.

Margaret's Fields SHD_Building Type 1 - Elevations & Section. Picture: www.margaretsfieldsshd.com

Access to the site would be from Seville Grove. A new ramped pedestrian route is proposed from the development directly onto the Callan Road.

The scheme would provide for a total of c 5,164 sqm of public open space including a main open space measuring 2,942 sqm, a pocket park measuring 483 sqm and a linear open space which measures 1,739sqm. Some 450 sqm of communal open space would be also provided.

The application also seeks for the provision of 117 long term and 29 visitor bicycle parking spaces. A total of 274 car parking spaces would be provided for Phases 2 and 3.

Under the rules for Strategic Housing Developments, the applicant does not apply to the local authority and instead applies directly to An Bord Pleanala. The plans were lodged with An Bord Pleanala on April 16. For more, see http://www.margaretsfieldsshd.com/

The case is due to be decided in early August.