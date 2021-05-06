Coolbawn Ambush Memorial Committee prepare for 100th anniversary occasion

The Coolbawn Ambush Memorial Committee, a voluntary and non-political group of local people, have maintained the monument over the years.

In this centenary year the committee have invited the senior classes at Presentation Convent NS; Boys NS, Wandesforde NS, Firoda NS, Clogh NS,Moneenroe NS, Coon NS and Muckalee NS to participate in a project on the ambush.

With the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, we are not in a position currently to plan any public event at the monument itself on the date in question however we are presently examining the possibility of creating an online presence and electronic access point to mark the anniversary.

June 18, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Coolbawn Ambush. This event occurred near the end of the War of Independence and resulted in the deaths of Sean Hartley (Glenmore) and Nicholas Mullins (Thomastown) who were IRA volunteers. The ambush location is marked at the side of the N78, north of Castlecomer.

To encourage community involvement, the committee decided to invite the senior class in all the primary schools in the locality to submit a project or presentation on an aspect of the ambush which will be put on public display in Castlecomer Library prior to the event.

We would envisage that the project content would be put online afterwards in conjunction with Fassadinin Historical Society to which the committee are affiliated with.