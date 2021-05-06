Kilkenny gardaí trying to reunite lost dog with his owners

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in reuniting a lost dog with his owners.

The dog was found wandering in the Loughboy area of Kilkenny City. Local gardaí are caring for the dog but want to reunite him with his family.

Anyone who knows the dog can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000 and help make this a story with a happy ending!