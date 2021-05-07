Huge excitement as hairdressers reopen in Kilkenny on Monday

Excitement is high in hairdressers across the city and county as they look forward to welcoming customers back next Monday.

Kieran O’Gorman whose, award-winning hair and beauty salon is located on The Butterslip, is almost fully booked for the first month already as demand is high.

“We have been closed since December 24 and we have customers that were booked in for the end of December and January from the previous lockdown who we are now contacting. They are our priority now as they haven’t had a hair cut since October,” he said.

Things have been ‘fairly manic’ since the phone lines opened earlier this week and bookings are flying in but safety comes first and people will have to be patient. Everyone wants to get into us during the first week but that just isn’t possible. We are booking double the amount of time for appointments and are using every second work station which means only half our staff are working at any one time.

“We will be open six days a week with late opening most nights and I will be working a 75-hour week until the backlog is cleared.

“We will be as strict as after the first lockdown and people have to wear masks, sanitise and socially distance. “We are asking our vaccinated customers to wear masks as it is not known as to whether the virus can still be passed on. I feel now that some people are a little more relaxed. I will be even more strict this time as I have a fear of case numbers rising. Everyone is so excited to be back and we can’t wait to welcome back our customers.”