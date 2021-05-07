There’s plenty of room to relax in this Raheendonore home

Raheendonore

Graignamanagh

Co Kilkenny

R95 K5D8



An impressive home in a peaceful setting, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery have brought this charming countryside property to market.

Located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Raheendonore, which is in the parish of Graignamanagh.

Built in 2007 the property extends to 182 square metres (1,959 square feet) of spacious and bright accommodation over two levels. The ground floor comprises entrance hall, living room, an open plan kitchen-dining-family room, back hall and utility room and a shower room/guest wc. The first floor level is home to the landing, four large double bedrooms and a family bathroom.



GARDENS

The grounds extends to circa 0.54 Acre with a garden and yard space. Set well back from the road with a wall and a hedge running along the boundary with the road, the property features extensive parking to the front, side and rear of the property for several cars.

A block-built garage (63 square metres) is located to the side of the property and has power, plug sockets and a roller door. The side garden is laid in lawn and is bordered by a laurel hedge. The back yard is part fenced with access to a lower yard. The remaining boundary line is planted with more laurel hedging. Double high timber gates give access into the rear yard which is separate from the access up to the house.

The property is located in the townland of Raheendonore, halfway between Graignamanagh and Inistioge - both are 6km away. Graignamanagh, a picturesque town set in the stunning Valley of the Monks in South-East Kilkenny, combines the beautiful scenery of one of Ireland’s most unspoilt regions.

There are plenty of amenities including schools, restaurants, bars and an abundance of local shopping facilities, butchers, chemist , bank and library.

Should you fancy some more serious shopping the property is centrally placed with Kilkenny, Waterford and New Ross on your doorstep where you can enjoy a range of attractions.

Graignamanagh is accessible to Dublin at junction 6 on the M9 Waterford-Dublin motorway (travelling time is 90 minutes). For the golf enthusiast Graignamanagh is located at the centre of the South-East sunshine circuit, with many courses nearby. A 20 minute drive will take you to Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club, which is home to the 18 hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Championship Golf Course, golf academy and golf practice area, including driving bays. Gowran Park the 18 hole parkland course and Mount Wolseley, a top quality course situated in Borris which was designed by Irish Ryder Cup golfer Christy O’Connor jnr, are all within close proximity.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com.

Asking price: €335,000

BER: C1